Zinke Steps Down As Interior Secretary For Trump Administration

President Trump announced Saturday that Ryan Zinke will be stepping down as the administration’s Interior Secretary.
“Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation….”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018
“The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week,” he tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018
From The Washington Examiner:
“Zinke has been the target of a continuing Justice Department investigation into whether he used his position for personal gain.
Trump had earlier said he was not seeking to fire Zinke, but would continue to review the ongoing allegations against him.
Zinke continues to fight the allegations that he has been involved in any wrongdoing, saying he has cooperated with Interior’s inspector general over allegations he is involved in a real estate deal involving David Lesar, the chairman of oil services giant Halliburton.”
