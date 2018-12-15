Zinke Steps Down As Interior Secretary For Trump Administration

President Trump announced Saturday that Ryan Zinke will be stepping down as the administration’s Interior Secretary.

“Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation….”

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

“The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week,” he tweeted.

…….The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

From The Washington Examiner: