Zogby Poll: 55 Percent Believe Biden Has Dementia

Fifty-five percent of likely voters believe presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the early stages of dementia, according to a Zogby poll released Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has consistently ridiculed Biden over his verbal gaffes and memory lapses and portrayed him as an old man who would be committed to a retirement home if he were to be elected.

“They are going to put him in a home and other people are going to be running the country,” Trump said in early March during a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.



“Sleepy Joe,” Trump added, “he doesn’t even know where he is or what he’s doing or what office he’s running for. Honestly, I don’t think he knows what office he’s running for.”

Biden’s age, 77, has been a consistent source of discussion during the 2020 campaign.

