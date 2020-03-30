Zombie Democrats Ratchet Up The Chaos

The rotting corpses handling the levers of power in the District of Criminals are still diverting their own hoax nonsense.

As they perceive they have the upper hand of order out of chaos, utilizing the misery of millions of Americans to meet their political ends, their perceptions are skewed by old age, medication, and a life fueled by hubris.

Meanwhile, the American people are losing their patience as President Trump tirelessly throws himself and his staff headlong into the fray of battle.

Engaging numbers of infections that now lead the planet and are not showing any sign of letting up.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live - Democrat Coronavirus Response: Fake News, Suppresses Treatments, Hides Medical Supplies

Watch Live – Democrat Coronavirus Response: Fake News, Suppresses Treatments, Hides Medical Supplies

Special Reports
Comments
War With The International Banking Cartel? Or NESARA?

War With The International Banking Cartel? Or NESARA?

Special Reports
Comments

Google Bans Alex Jones App For Exposing Dems Blocking Coronavirus Treatments

Science & Tech
Comments

Exclusive! Texas Gun Shop Owner Stood His Ground When Armed Police & Code Enforcement Ordered Him To Close

Special Reports
Comments

Veterans Call In Show: Trump Supporters Reject Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Special Reports
Comments

Comments