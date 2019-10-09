Zombieland: Homeless Man Throws Electric Scooter Through Car Windshield

Footage has surfaced showing an alleged homeless man throwing an electric scooter through the back windshield of a vehicle in Austin, Texas on Wednesday morning.

Austin, Texas resident Lawrence Black was making his morning commute to work when suddenly a man Black identified as homeless started punching and kicking his vehicle.

“He was trying to cause an accident,” Black said.

When Black exited his vehicle to try and stop the man from destroying his car, the guy attacked him.

“He threw a punch at me and I slammed him to the ground and held him there,” Black recalled.

Luckily for Black, a woman filmed the incident from the 9th floor of a nearby building.

The footage went viral, reaching Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who tweeted the video, asking, “Is Austin’s policy of allowing the homeless to do whatever they want really helping the homeless?”

Abbott has been paying attention to the city’s homeless epidemic since the city council changed its public camping laws in July, and he says if they don’t fix the problem soon, he will.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Declares WAR Against Impeachment

Trump Declares WAR Against Impeachment

U.S. News
Comments
Communist China Says Jump, Corporate America Says How High

Communist China Says Jump, Corporate America Says How High

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Teases 2020 Run: “Obviously I Can Beat Him Again”

U.S. News
comments

FLIP FLOP: AOC Suddenly Thinks Pulling Out Of Syria Is Terrible

U.S. News
comments

ESPN Caves to China, Silences Hosts on Hong Kong Protests

U.S. News
comments

Comments