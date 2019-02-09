Zookeeper Threatens to Push Conservative Woman Into Alligator Pit

A zookeeper at the Alligator Farm in Saint Augustine, Florida was fired this week after wishing death upon conservative reporter Kaitlin Bennett.

This past Sunday, Bennett visited the Alligator Farm with her family and fiance.

Two days later, a zookeeper named Ethan Patterson took to Twitter to say, “I just want y’all to know that Kent state gun girl came to my place of work and it took everything in me to not push her over the railing into the mouths of 250 alligators.”

Patterson was swiftly fired from the establishment and escorted from the property by police.

Brighteon version:

Gun buyers in Illinois will soon be required to reveal their public social media accounts to police in order to purchase the firearm. Alex breaks down this slippery slope to nationwide tyranny.


Related Articles

"WTF Is Going On In Downtown LA?": Army War Drills Continue Across Los Angeles

“WTF Is Going On In Downtown LA?”: Army War Drills Continue Across Los Angeles

U.S. News
Comments
Another State Wants Every Gun Owner To Hand Over Their Social Media Accounts And Internet Search History

Another State Wants Every Gun Owner To Hand Over Their Social Media Accounts And Internet Search History

U.S. News
Comments

The Zombification Of America Accelerates – 45% Of Teens Are Online “Almost Constantly”

U.S. News
comments

House GOP Plans Sustained Effort to Expose Leftist Democrats on Abortion

U.S. News
comments

Fairfax Given Until Monday To Resign Or Face Impeachment After Second Sex-Assault Claim

U.S. News
comments

Comments