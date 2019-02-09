Zookeeper Threatens to Push Conservative Woman Into Alligator Pit

A zookeeper at the Alligator Farm in Saint Augustine, Florida was fired this week after wishing death upon conservative reporter Kaitlin Bennett.

This past Sunday, Bennett visited the Alligator Farm with her family and fiance.

Two days later, a zookeeper named Ethan Patterson took to Twitter to say, “I just want y’all to know that Kent state gun girl came to my place of work and it took everything in me to not push her over the railing into the mouths of 250 alligators.”

Patterson was swiftly fired from the establishment and escorted from the property by police.

