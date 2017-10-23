Zucker Claims CNN Brand 'Has Never Been Stronger'

CNN chief Jeff Zucker sent an internal memo extolling the virtues of the cable news giant, saying its brand “has never been stronger,” TVNewser reported.

Zucker sent the memo in conjunction with the release of a new CNN marketing campaign titled “Facts First,” inspired by employees.

“While significant research shows that our brand, despite consistent attacks from Washington and beyond, has never been stronger, we heard you and we agree,” Zucker wrote in the memo obtained by TVNewser. “We think there is no better time to take a clear stand for who we are and what we believe in.”

