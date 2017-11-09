Zucker Soon Out At CNN, Just As Infowars Predicted

Image Credits: Fortune Live Media / Flickr.

Just as Infowars predicted, CNN chief Jeff Zucker will soon leave the network, according to Matt Drudge:

Infowars War Room host Roger Stone said in Aug. that the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner would lead to the removal of Zucker:

“CNN is owned by Time Warner. When the AT&T–Time Warner merger goes down, CNN chairman Jeff Zucker will be out on his ass,” Stone asserts. “You heard it here first at Infowars.”

