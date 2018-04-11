Zuckerberg Admits Own Data Obtained by Cambridge Analytica

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his own personal data was obtained by data broker Cambridge Analytica while testifying Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

While answering questions in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Facebook founder revealed his account was among the 87 million to have their data improperly shared.

The admission came after Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Ca.) asked Zuckerberg whether his data had also been given to “malicious third parties.”

“Yes,” Zuckerberg said.

The hearing Wednesday follows Tuesday’s Congressional testimony in which the 33-year-old CEO spent 5 hours answering questions.

Zuckerberg was confronted on numerous issues, including the reported bias against conservatives on the platform.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) accused the social media site of displaying a “pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship.”

Speaking to one such incident, in which the Facebook page of pro-Trump personalities “Diamond and Silk” was recently deemed “unsafe to the community,” Zuckerberg told Rep. Joe Barton (R-Tx.) Wednesday that the decision was made in error.

“In that specific case, our team made an enforcement error. We have gotten in touch with them to reverse it,” Zuckerberg said.

While a recent Gallup poll has found that Facebook users are increasingly concerned over privacy, Zuckerberg’s testimony Tuesday appears to have in some ways boosted the company’s standing.

Facebook posted their biggest single-day gain in almost two years Tuesday following Zuckerberg’s appearance.

