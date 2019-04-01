Zuckerberg Panics After Arrest Threats

Silicon Valley has been operating like a mafia.

Whether its the Bill of Rights or advertising competition, the little people have been stepped on by overzealous, billionaire nerds.

These geeks saturated with tech-dominated power are given slaps on the wrist by the U.S. Congress for major violations of the First Amendment.

However, in Europe, the tables are slowly turning on the Silicon Valley overlords.

Of course, the little people are still going to get the short end.

EU regulators have been pummeling Google with antitrust penalties, multi-billion dollar fines that have been generally laughed off as parking tickets.

Recently, as WRAL reports, “The EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announced the results of the long-running probe of Google’s AdSense advertising business at a news conference in Brussels…..Today’s decision is about how Google abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than the AdSense platform.”

But now, following the Christchurch New Zealand shooting, the threat of arrest is starting to get a real response.

The live-streaming on social media of the Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand was viewed 4,000 times before being removed from Facebook and now Mark Zuckerberg has raised the white flag after sheepishly banning white nationalists from his platform.

The Facebook CEO believes new regulation is needed in four areas across the internet — harmful content, election integrity, privacy and “data portability.”

Zuckerberg said, “Every day we make decisions about what speech is harmful, what constitutes political advertising, and how to prevent sophisticated cyber attacks.”

“Zuck” is panicking over receiving all of the blame for getting rich off a platform liable for live-streaming mass shootings.

But in the end, Silicon Valley’s power-mad mistakes and submission could transform the internet into something resembling China’s social credit system where everything you do online is monitored and used against the individual in the name of centralized control, rendering the internet a once useful tool for humankind when freedom wasn’t hunted down and destroyed.