Zuckerberg’s version of “taking the 5th” in Congressional testimony was to say “I don’t know, I’ll have my team look into it.”

What exactly are the homework assignments that he wouldn’t answer?

And when offered a softball question “could you have built this company from nothing in any country but America,” he indicated he could — in China.

Their model of censorship of dissidents (and that of communist Vietnam) is EXACTLY what Zuckerberg is bringing to the USA.