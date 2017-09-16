Zuckerberg To Spend $1 Billion On Video Content

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is poised to spend $1 billion on creating original video content for the social media platform through next year, according to a report.

The social media giant is willing to spend $1 billion through 2018 to quickly expand its reach and influence through original video content, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Zuckerberg hinted last year that video would soon dominate social media.

“We’re entering this new golden age of video,” Zuckerberg said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if you fast-forward five years and most of the content that people see on Facebook and are sharing on a day-to-day basis is video.”

