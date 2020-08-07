Zuckerberg's Wealth Tops $100 Billion Amid Global Economic Crisis

Image Credits: GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune has topped $100bn for the first time, placing him among members of the world’s centibillionaires’ club.

This comes after Facebook’s shares surged by 6% on the news that the company plans to launch Instagram Reels, a rival to the Chinese video-sharing application TikTok.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Facebook’s CEO has joined Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, and Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates, as the only people with centibillionaire status.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump banned US companies from dealing with ByteDance and Tencent – the Chinese owners of TikTok and the WeChat messaging service.

The 36-year old media magnate has joined Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, and Bill Gates, Microsoft’s founder, as the only people who have centibillionaire status, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index said.

Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook while a student at Harvard in 2004, owns a 13% stake in the company. Earlier, he said that he was going to give away 99% of his Facebook shares over his lifetime to charity.


Alex Jones interviews Infowars Reporter Savanah Hernandez about what she witnessed during the failed Antifa occupation of downtown Austin.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

New Yorkers See $336 Billion in Personal Wealth Evaporate

New Yorkers See $336 Billion in Personal Wealth Evaporate

Economy
Comments
The Economic Depression Of 2020 Is Becoming An Endless Nightmare For Millions Of Americans

The Economic Depression Of 2020 Is Becoming An Endless Nightmare For Millions Of Americans

Economy
Comments

1.2 Million More Americans Seek Jobless Benefits

Economy
comments

Economist Warns of Fed’s Commitment to Let Inflation Run

Economy
comments

Food Prices Rise To Dangerous Levels As “A Second Wave Of Layoffs” Hits The U.S. Economy

Economy
comments

Comments